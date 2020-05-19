Scarlet Pearl safety dividers for table games

Scarlet Pearl safety dividers for table games

 Photo: Tyler Fingert/FOX10 News

BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) – Thursday marks a new day for most Mississippi coast casinos when they reopen with new COVID-19 protocols.

Gambling can start at 8 am on Thursday, May 21st, but not every casino is opening at that time. 

Here is a complete list of when your favorite casino will reopen:

CASINOS

DATE AND TIME OF REOPENING

BEAU RIVAGE

JUNE 1ST

BOOMTOWN CASINO BILOXI

MAY 21ST AT 10AM

GOLDEN NUGGET BILOXI

HOTEL OPENS MAY 20TH; CASINO REOPENS MAY 21ST AT 8AM

HARD ROCK HOTEL CASINO

MAY 21ST // NO TIME GIVEN

HARRAH’S GULF COAST

MAY 21ST AT 8AM

HOLLYWOOD CASINO GULF COAST

MAY 21ST AT NOON

IP CASINO

MAY 21ST AT 11AM

ISLAND VIEW CASINO RESORT

MAY 21ST AT 8AM

PALACE CASINO RESORT

MAY 21ST AT 10AM

SCARLET PEARL

MAY 21ST AT 8AM

SILVER SLIPPER CASINO

MAY 21ST AT 10AM

TREASURE BAY CASINO AND HOTEL

MAY 21ST AT 8AM

When the casinos reopen they will have to follow certain guidelines to keep guest safe. 

The general reopening guidelines include:

1. The number of guests on the property shall be limited to no greater than 50% the property's maximum occupancy.

2. Limit points of entry for each guest to be screened prior to entry.

3. During the initial screening, guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask.

4. Signage will be placed at entrances depicting a checklist of COVID-19 symptoms and asking staff and guests not to enter the property if their answer is "Yes" to any question on the checklist.

5. Waiting areas/lines will be marked to observe social distancing standards and to require guests to stand 6' apart.

6. Hand sanitizer stations will be located at all entry or exit points and throughout the casino floor.

7. Staff members will be regularly deployed to guest and staff member touch-points for cleaning and disinfecting.

8. Deep cleaning will happen overnight.

9. Valet will be discontinued.

10. No entertainment or special event gatherings.

11. VIP lounges will remain closed.

12. Guests not adhering to physical distancing and any other requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard the requirements they will be asked to leave.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.