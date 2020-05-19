BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) – Thursday marks a new day for most Mississippi coast casinos when they reopen with new COVID-19 protocols.

Gambling can start at 8 am on Thursday, May 21st, but not every casino is opening at that time.

Here is a complete list of when your favorite casino will reopen:

CASINOS DATE AND TIME OF REOPENING BEAU RIVAGE JUNE 1ST BOOMTOWN CASINO BILOXI MAY 21ST AT 10AM GOLDEN NUGGET BILOXI HOTEL OPENS MAY 20TH; CASINO REOPENS MAY 21ST AT 8AM HARD ROCK HOTEL CASINO MAY 21ST // NO TIME GIVEN HARRAH’S GULF COAST MAY 21ST AT 8AM HOLLYWOOD CASINO GULF COAST MAY 21ST AT NOON IP CASINO MAY 21ST AT 11AM ISLAND VIEW CASINO RESORT MAY 21ST AT 8AM PALACE CASINO RESORT MAY 21ST AT 10AM SCARLET PEARL MAY 21ST AT 8AM SILVER SLIPPER CASINO MAY 21ST AT 10AM TREASURE BAY CASINO AND HOTEL MAY 21ST AT 8AM

When the casinos reopen they will have to follow certain guidelines to keep guest safe.

The general reopening guidelines include:

1. The number of guests on the property shall be limited to no greater than 50% the property's maximum occupancy.

2. Limit points of entry for each guest to be screened prior to entry.

3. During the initial screening, guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer and encouraged to wear a mask.

4. Signage will be placed at entrances depicting a checklist of COVID-19 symptoms and asking staff and guests not to enter the property if their answer is "Yes" to any question on the checklist.

5. Waiting areas/lines will be marked to observe social distancing standards and to require guests to stand 6' apart.

6. Hand sanitizer stations will be located at all entry or exit points and throughout the casino floor.

7. Staff members will be regularly deployed to guest and staff member touch-points for cleaning and disinfecting.

8. Deep cleaning will happen overnight.

9. Valet will be discontinued.

10. No entertainment or special event gatherings.

11. VIP lounges will remain closed.

12. Guests not adhering to physical distancing and any other requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard the requirements they will be asked to leave.