PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Garbage pickup has resumed in Prichard, the Prichard City Council announced Tuesday morning.
The announcement stated that Prichard Public Works is resuming garbage service as follows:
- Friday route will be picked up Tuesday.
- Monday route will be putcked up Wednesday.
- Tuesday route will be picked up Thursday.
- Thursday route will be picked up Friday.
The service should return to a normal schedule next week.
Prichard temporarily suspended the service last week after an employee of Prichard Public Works tested positive for COVID-19.
Link: Desktop version of Alabama's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard
