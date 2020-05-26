Prichard garbage pickup resumes

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Garbage pickup has resumed in Prichard, the Prichard City Council announced Tuesday morning.

The announcement stated that Prichard Public Works is resuming garbage service as follows:

  • Friday route will be picked up Tuesday.
  • Monday route will be putcked up Wednesday.
  • Tuesday route will be picked up Thursday.
  • Thursday route will be picked up Friday.

The service should return to a normal schedule next week.

Prichard temporarily suspended the service last week after an employee of Prichard Public Works tested positive for COVID-19.

