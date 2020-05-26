PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Garbage pickup has resumed in Prichard, the Prichard City Council announced Tuesday morning.

The announcement stated that Prichard Public Works is resuming garbage service as follows:

Friday route will be picked up Tuesday.

Monday route will be putcked up Wednesday.

Tuesday route will be picked up Thursday.

Thursday route will be picked up Friday.

The service should return to a normal schedule next week.

Prichard temporarily suspended the service last week after an employee of Prichard Public Works tested positive for COVID-19.