MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With a stay at home order still in effect -- Barri Williams has found a project to occupy his time.

"I wake up every morning at 6 o'clock and the first thing I do is look at my garden. It is truly my therapy," said Williams.

He's growing watermelons and lots of them. He's currently got more than 3,000 seedlings in his backyard.

"We have four varieties of seeds we have available," said Williams. "Each vine itself produces 3 to 5 fruits. So we are looking at roughly 15,000 watermelons that could be produced from just this."

Founder of the nonprofit -- "Seed Begats the Seed" -- the melons were supposed to be for their 2nd Annual Watermelon Festival. Working with the Prichard Chamber of Commerce and the North Mobile Farmer's Market -- the festival was scheduled for June 20th.

"We had a great week planned -- but this pandemic thing has got us," said Williams.

Even though it's cancelled and their funding dried up -- Williams forged on and kept growing the melons.

"At first I was kind of depressed and I just started saying we are going to go through with it anyway. We are going to keep right on pushing. We can't allow situations and circumstances to determine our hope," recalled Williams.

Planted less than two months ago on February 29th -- he's been giving the little seedlings tender love and care ever since.

"I look over them to make sure there are no insects on them under the back of the leaves," explained Williams. "The black plastic up under them -- what it is doing is it's holding the heat. It's drawing the heat because watermelons need the heat."

They'll soon need to be planted in the ground within the next couple of weeks. For Williams it's more than just a garden.

"Watching these seeds grow it's like watching my children grow -- knowing that what I put into them is going to help some family," said Williams.

Part of the festival -- was a day of hope -- it's something Williams believes hasn't been lost.

"Every day I walk out this door and I see these plants have grown a little bit more... They provide hope for us," said Williams.

His goal now is to give them away -- spreading a little piece of hope -- to get us through these trying times.

If you have a community garden or want some of the seedlings -- Williams is giving them away for free -- email him at sbsinc1@yahoo.com.