LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- George County High School said students will take virtual classes for the next two weeks due to COVID cases.

Principal Sid Taylor said positive cases and quarantined students and staff at the school have reached 20%.

Students will need to log in to Google Meet for their daily classes from Tuesday, August 17, 2021, through Friday, August 27, 2021. Teachers will be providing live instruction to their virtual classrooms.

According to Taylor, students are not allowed on campus unless prior permission is given by the administration.

Parents and guardians are asked to call the school office for any further instructions or questions they might have.