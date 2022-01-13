GEORGE COUNTY Miss. (WALA) - The George County Mississippi school system announced that schools will move to virtual learning this Friday, Jan 14.

Below is a the announcement by school Superintendent of Education Wade Whitnev, Jr.

RE: Virtual Learning Day - Covid 19

Due to the increase in the number of positive Covid 19 cases in our community and schools, we are experiencing a shortage of staff and will be unable to sufficiently cover all classrooms. As a result, we will be conducting a virtual learning day tomorrow, Friday, January 14. Students and staff should not report to campuses on this day. All students and staff should report back to school on Tuesday, January 18. If you have questions, please reach out to your local school.

We would also like to remind you that Monday, January 17 is a student and staff holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As always, we appreciate your continued support and cooperation. We encourage you to stay safe and healthy.

Regards,

Wade Whitney, Dr.