Georgia GOP senator to quarantine just days ahead of runoff

Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign announced Thursday, with just days to go before the state's runoff race for his seat.
"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," the campaign said in a statement. "Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available."
Perdue is campaigning in a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is also in a runoff for her US Senate seat in Georgia against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. Election Day for those races is Tuesday, January 6.
If Democrats win both seats, they will take back control of the Senate next year, with a 50-50 tie broken by incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Both President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are expected to campaign in Georgia in the coming days.
Perdue's statement did not say for how long he would quarantine.
Restaurants & bars hope customers come celebrate New Year's Eve despite rain; Mobile brewery set to burn 2020 effigy
With rain and the threat of severe weather, New Year’s Eve events that have not been cancell…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama health officials urged people to avoid large gatherings over…
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after coming into close contact with…
A Wisconsin hospital worker is accused of intentionally removing 57 vials of Covid-19 vaccin…
Dr. Drew Pinsky has Covid-19.
Florida Congresswoman-elect María Elvira Salazar said Thursday that she has tested positive …
US sets daily Covid-19 death record for the second straight day. Another 80,000 could die in next 3 weeks, new forecast says
As 2020 nears its end, the US still is setting one-day records for Covid-19 deaths and the n…
A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to b…
Florida's county-by-county plan to vaccinate its elderly population has created a mass scram…
As the push continues for people to get vaccinated when the time comes -- Springhill Rehab a…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.