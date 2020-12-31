Georgia GOP senator to quarantine just days ahead of runoff

Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia will quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign announced Thursday, with just days to go before the state's runoff race for his seat.

"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," the campaign said in a statement. "Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available."

Perdue is campaigning in a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is also in a runoff for her US Senate seat in Georgia against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. Election Day for those races is Tuesday, January 6.

If Democrats win both seats, they will take back control of the Senate next year, with a 50-50 tie broken by incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Both President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are expected to campaign in Georgia in the coming days.

Perdue's statement did not say for how long he would quarantine.