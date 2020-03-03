FULTON COUNTY, GA. -- After holding a press conference with the Georgia Department of Public Health, Gov. Brian Kemp, announces on Twitter that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. One recently returned from Italy. Both have mild symptoms; they are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading.
GADPH is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious. People who are identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
