Don't forget to mask up if you've got to spend any time in Mobile in the coming days.
Monday is the first full week day of the mandatory face covering ordinance for the City of Mobile and unincorporated areas of Mobile County for the next 30 days.
Even in late afternoon, it gets hot in Mobile.
But, despite that, people we talked to knew about the face mask requirement.
We met a lady who was eating so she had her mask off, but she likes the requirement.
Sarah Hoeb said, "I think its great. If I'm going to come in contact with someone, six feet, I think its important to have a mask on."
And she thinks the requirement is especially important for restaurant servers.
Hoeb said, "I don't think it should be a choice. I'm not going to walk into a restaurant or be served by anyone who doesn't have a mask on. Absolutely."
The order went into effect at 5 pm Friday evening and, for some people, it took some getting used to.
However, Friday afternoon, we did meet one gentleman who managed to sing with a mask on.
Police are encouraged to issue warnings and hand out free face masks instead of citations.
If you would like to get a free face covering, you can get one Monday morning.
The City of Mobile will hand out face coverings at city police stations and police headquarters on Government Street, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Don't forget to mask up if you've got to spend any time in Mobile in the coming days.
The show was on in Daphne Saturday night as fireworks lit up the sky for the Fourth of July.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — After a surge in coronavirus cases following Memorial Day, doctors a…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 2.8 million with more tha…
Mobile's mandatory face mask ordinance is now in effect for the next 30 days. It comes two d…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test p…
The start of the holiday weekend did not bring good news about COVID-19 cases in Mobile.
With the face covering ordinance in effect in Mobile, there are still some questions about w…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Hospital Association wanted to remind everyone that hand s…
MOBILE, Ala. -- Today, businesses can already be seen putting up signs requiring face coveri…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.