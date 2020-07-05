Don't forget to mask up if you've got to spend any time in Mobile in the coming days.

Monday is the first full week day of the mandatory face covering ordinance for the City of Mobile and unincorporated areas of Mobile County for the next 30 days.

Even in late afternoon, it gets hot in Mobile.

But, despite that, people we talked to knew about the face mask requirement.

We met a lady who was eating so she had her mask off, but she likes the requirement.

Sarah Hoeb said, "I think its great. If I'm going to come in contact with someone, six feet, I think its important to have a mask on."

And she thinks the requirement is especially important for restaurant servers.

Hoeb said, "I don't think it should be a choice. I'm not going to walk into a restaurant or be served by anyone who doesn't have a mask on. Absolutely."

The order went into effect at 5 pm Friday evening and, for some people, it took some getting used to.

However, Friday afternoon, we did meet one gentleman who managed to sing with a mask on.

Police are encouraged to issue warnings and hand out free face masks instead of citations.

If you would like to get a free face covering, you can get one Monday morning.

The City of Mobile will hand out face coverings at city police stations and police headquarters on Government Street, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.