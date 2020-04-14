MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama donated its leftover cookies from the Cookie Program to local food banks, healthcare workers, and first responders, officials announced Tuesday.

The program ended March 1st.

According to Girl Scout officials, GSSA has donated over 480 boxes of cookies.

The council has made donations to Infirmary Health and Springhill Medical Center. They say the cookies went directly to healthcare workers operating the new coronavirus care clinic and those working around the clock in emergency rooms.

GSSA has also made special deliveries to Feeding the Gulf Coast, Chickasaw Fire Department and Chickasaw Police Department.

"Our thoughts are with all of those on the frontlines working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving, says Karlyn Edmonds, GSSA CEO. "We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer in the Mobile area during this difficult time."