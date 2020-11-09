The announcement by Pfizer that its COVID-19 vaccine is producing an effectiveness rate exceeding 90 percent is good news but does not mean the pandemic’s end is just around the corner, according to health experts in Alabama.

This could be more like the beginning of the beginning rather than the beginning of the end.

First, the good news: The results by Pfizer are promising.

“It’s much better than our best flu vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Goepfert, speaking to reporters on a conference call organized by UAB, prefaced his remarks by saying that he had seen only a press release, not the drug manufacturer’s underlying data.

But if the 90 percent effectiveness rate holds, Goepfert said, it would be fantastic.

“Flu vaccines, as you probably know, vary; the efficacy varies from year to year,” he said. “If it matches exactly what we predict to be the circulating strain – and remember with a flu vaccine, we have to change it up every year because the flus change around every year – if it matches perfectly, it’s 60 percent effective.”

Goepfert has first-hand experience in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine. He has worked on a COVID-19 trial for another drug company.

Dr. Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, agreed that the Pfizer results are promising.

“You usually do not see a 90 percent efficacy rate for any vaccine,” he said. “In fact, the only one that I’m familiar with apart from the Pfizer vaccine is the measles vaccine.”

Pfizer still has several steps to clear before it can begin widespread distribution, and even when it does, it will not be able to inoculate the entire country.

The company said it could produce enough doses by the end of the year to vaccinate 15 to 20 million people. Each person would need two doses to be inoculated.

Goepfert said the company might not even apply for emergency use authorization for another month. And he added that it would probably take several drug companies to quickly inoculate the country, much less the world.

State and local health officials in Alabama have been conferring for weeks about how to prepare for distribution. With limited supplies initially, Chavers said health care workers and front-line first responders likely would be first in line, followed by high-risk populations, like residents of long-term care facilities.

“You don’t want to leave anybody unvaccinated when the risk of severe outcomes is so high,” he said. “From that level then you start going out into other spheres that will include the general population, but before that, typically (vaccinations would being with) individuals that are at high risk, and having underlying conditions.”

Goepfert said there are other potential problems that might slow distribution. He noted that the vaccine has to be stored at negative 80 degrees Celsius. Outside of hospitals and major academic institutions, that might not be possible, he said.

“Most pharmacies in the country don’t’ have that type of storage facility,” he said. “And so, we would have to develop that infrastructure.”

Beyond the logistical hurdles, public health officials have another big challenge – convincing a skeptical public that its safe. At a 90 percent effectiveness level, Goepfert said about 60 percent of the public would have to participate to reach “herd immunity.” That participation rate would have to be even higher if the effectiveness turns out to be less than 90 percent, he added.

The problem is that some surveys have suggested that as much as half of the public is reluctant to get a new vaccine.

“That’s always going to be an issue, and I should also say that right now this vaccine, if it’s approved, would only be approved in adults,” he said. “And adults, historically, we’ve had a very low intake of vaccine. So it’s going to be another Herculean effort to actually get everybody to be vaccinated that needs to be vaccinated.”