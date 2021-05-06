A major tech giant says it will continue to embrace a hybrid work environment until the pandemic ends.
A spokesperson for Google says it believes about 20 percent of employees will be able to work from home permanently.
About 20 percent of staff will work in new office locations. And the remaining workers will come onsite just a few days a week.
For now, the company encourages all employees to work remotely until September.
