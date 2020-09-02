MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Governor reported that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is shipping more than 2.4 million cloth masks to, "Alabama for our schools and colleges! We appreciate the HHS team and @POTUS administration for coordinating this delivery & supporting our students’ safety. #alpolitics #MaskUpAL"
Gov. Ivey: 2.4 million cloth masks heading to Alabama schools, colleges
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisiana hospital staff stayed behind to care for 19 babies as Hurricane Laura hit
- Trump's payroll tax deferral takes effect Sept. 1. Here's what it means for your paycheck
- BHS: Prayers sought for Alma Bryant student injured in accident
- Teen dies after falling from a moving vehicle in Baldwin Co.
- 1 dead, another injured after shooting on DIP
- Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby breaks down Trump’s unemployment extension
- U.S. Marshals recover 39 missing children in Georgia in "Operation Not Forgotten"
- Video shows Daphne assisted living center employee poking deceased resident
- 2 teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting on Farnell Drive
- Hotter and Drier Trend
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.