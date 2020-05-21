MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Gov. Kay Ivey has amended Alabama's "Safer at Home" order to allow more businesses and facilities to reopen on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

"It's time that we move forward and further open our state and live with a new normal of incorporating COVID-19 precautions into our routine," Gov. Ivey said.

Entertainment venues such as arcades, movie theaters, and bowling alleys will be allowed to open with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Educational institutions, daycare facilities, and summer camps may also reopen if they follow the guidelines.

Youth sports and athletic activities in the state can start on May 22, but leaders said competitions or games that will bring crowds together should not start until after June 14.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris stressed that people practice social distancing and hygiene rules.

"Reopening Alabama really only works if we all cooperate. We are moving to reopen these things but it has to be done safely. This is still a safer at home order. We really need people when they are going out to businesses and going out in crowds to remember face coverings," Dr. Harris said. "All of these things we have been talking about for weeks and weeks now about hand washing and so on are still vitally important."

The health officer said taking social distancing seriously is important now more than ever as the economy reopens in Alabama.

"We don't yet have a cure or a treatment for this disease, but the best thing we have is for each of us to watch out own behavior to make sure we are protecting ourselves and others."