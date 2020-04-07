Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced her “Ribbons of Hope” campaign at a ceremony at the Alabama State Capitol.
During the duration of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Ivey encourages the people of Alabama to tie ribbons around a tree or pole in their front yard as a symbol to remind everyone to pray for medical personnel, first responders, and for one another.
Tying ribbons around a tree, mailbox or fixture in a front yard will be called “Ribbons of Hope” and will symbolize faith, hope, love and prayer. During these unprecedented times, Ivey hopes these simple gestures will create unity among us and become a beacon of encouragement for everyone who sees them.
Ivey was joined by several local pastors today to officially tie the first “Ribbon of Hope” on a tree in front of the Alabama State Capitol.
“As an effort to remind the people of Alabama we are all in this together, I ask that each household tie a ribbon in their front yard to remember our medical personnel, first responders and for the health and protection of our family and friends. Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets," Ivey said. “These ribbons will serve as a reminder to the people of our state that we are lifting each other in prayer, and that just like after the great flood in Genesis, we are mindful of the hope and promise of God during this pandemic.”
The governor was joined by First Baptist Church of Montgomery Pastor Jay Wolf, 89.1 FM Faith Director of Ministry Relations Billy Irvin, Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Pastor Courtney Meadows, Alabama Baptist Convention Hispanic Ministries Coordinator Anel Robiyana, His Vessel Ministry Minister Jo Hancock, Former Pastor at Frazer United Methodist Church John Ed Mathison, as well as First Baptist Montgomery Lay Leader Soo Seok Yang.
(0) comments
