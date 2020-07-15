MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Gov. Kay Ivey during a joint news conference Wednesday morning announced a statewide mask mandate as Alabama continues to grapple with alarming COVID-19 infection rates.

Ivey was joined in the announcement by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The order requires everyone in the state older than 6 to wear a mask in public areas while interacting within six feet of people from another household. This order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and will be in place until July 31.

Ivey said the order could be extended.

The governor said that while violating the mask mandate could bring a $500 fine and jail time, the goal is to inform people of the need to wear face coverings to protect against the virus spread and not to collect fines or jail violators.

The announcement was made a day after Alabama reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day. Alabama set a record for new cases, too -- 2,141 reported on Tuesday.

The mask order has exceptions for people with certain medical conditions, exercising and some work activities.

Across Alabama, more than 56,400 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. The 40 deaths on Tuesday pushed the state's death total to 1,135.

As caseloads increase, 30 hospitals across the state are reporting limited or no ICU space, with only 12 percent of intensive care hospital beds available for new patients.

Some 16 to 17 percent of Alabama COVID-19 tests are positive, up from 14 percent the week before, showing "more disease is circulating."

There is a 2 percent fatality rate.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, is set to meet with the Alabama governor Wednesday afternoon, as the state is being called a coronavirus "hotspot."

State School Superintendent Eric Mackey is expected to have a written plan regarding school reopening guidelines to the governor on Friday.

