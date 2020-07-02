Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation extending the state of emergency in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic to Sept. 9.
Ivey originally declared a state public health emergency on March 13.
That initial proclamation included provisions designed to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state and mitigating the consequences of the virus.
The governor issued supplemental proclamations related to the pandemic in subsequent months.
With the existing state of public health emergency having been set to expire on July 11, the governor's new proclamation extends it until Sept. 9.
The governor cites "the continuing impact of COVID-19," and her proclamation states that "conditions of disaster or extreme peril to the safety of persons and property continue to exist with the State of Alabama."
Read the full proclamation.
Tonight's Ask A Covid question: Can vitamin D help with symptoms if you get sick?
In just a matter of hours, big portions of Mobile County will be forced to cover up when the…
Frustrated Alabamians who have had trouble with unemployment claims soon will be able to sch…
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – An urgent care clinic in Baldwin County this week urged people not to …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II signed an orde…
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Blue Angels canceled the 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show d…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. c…
The City of Mobile released the following frequently asked questions on the new mask ordinan…
PRICHARD, Ala. --According to Councilman Lorenzo A. Martin, an ordinance to require wearing …
Former 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is receiving treatment for coronav…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.