Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation extending the state of emergency in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic to Sept. 9.

Ivey originally declared a state public health emergency on March 13.

That initial proclamation included provisions designed to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state and mitigating the consequences of the virus.

The governor issued supplemental proclamations related to the pandemic in subsequent months.

With the existing state of public health emergency having been set to expire on July 11, the governor's new proclamation extends it until Sept. 9.

The governor cites "the continuing impact of COVID-19," and her proclamation states that "conditions of disaster or extreme peril to the safety of persons and property continue to exist with the State of Alabama."

Read the full proclamation.