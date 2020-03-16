Alabama Governor Kay Ivey wants to encourage residents to remain calm during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state has reported 28 confirmed cases with a bulk of those individuals residing in Jefferson County who has 17 cases.
Other counties with reported cases are: Tuscaloosa and Shelby Counties reporting three cases each and Baldwin, Elmore, Lee, Limestone and Montgomery counties each reporting one case.
With some stores selling out of paper products and other items, Ivey wanted to reassure residents that grocery stores will remain open.
Ivey tweeted the following information:
"As well all adapt to taking precautions for #Coronavirus, I want to remind our citizens that grocery stores aren't shutting down. Let's all be responsible & only get what is needed. Grocers are doing their best to restock, but we mustn't let fear cause a panic."
