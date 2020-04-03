Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order for residents during a press conference Friday, April 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stay-at-home order begins tomorrow, Saturday, April 4 at 5 p.m. and will expire Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Ivey, who previously tweeted, "each state has to weigh their own set of factors. I’m in communication with local, state & federal officials on a daily basis. We are taking a measured approach to keep Alabamians healthy, safe & working, wherever possible," during an hour-long question and answer session on Twitter.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health recorded 1,454 positive COVID-19 cases after nearly 10,000 tests were administered.

There are 38 reported deaths in the state, including 21 Alabamians who have died from the illness.

Mobile is reporting 86 confirmed cases which includes five total deaths and four individuals who died from the illness.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, said, "we need people to stay at home."