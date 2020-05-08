Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued two supplemental states of emergency orders.

In a statement Friday morning, Ivey said, “I want to do everything within my authority to protect businesses as Alabama’s economy gets up and running again. As we resume operations, the very last thing a business owner needs to worry about is a frivolous lawsuit from responding to COVID-19. Let me be clear, this in no way shields them from serious misconduct. If someone knowingly abuses the public during a time of crisis, they should be held accountable and prosecuted as such.”

A breakdown of the states of emergency follows, as provided by the Governor's Office:

Eighth Supplemental Emergency Proclamation (Liability Protections)

Like other governors, Governor Ivey is providing safe harbor to health care providers, businesses, and other entities to encourage the reopening of our State.

These protections recognize that we need these groups not only to get Alabama up and running again, but also to do so in a way that promotes public health and safety. To provide two examples:

The order protects health care providers from a frivolous lawsuit based on actions they took or failed to take as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The order protects businesses from frivolous lawsuits when they conduct COVID-19 testing or distribute PPE to help protect people from COVID-19.

Importantly, the order in no way shields these groups from claims of egregious misconduct. Claims based on egregious misconduct would be allowed to proceed.

The order is based on two aspects of the Emergency Management Act:

The Act itself grants immunity in certain instances where people or companies are trying to comply with the state’s emergency orders.



The Act also gives the governor power to take steps necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the public. Like the other governors who have extended these protections, Governor Ivey certainly believes that these reasonable, common-sense protections for these groups will promote the safety and security of the general public.

Ninth Supplemental Emergency Proclamation (Miscellaneous Provisions)