MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday doubled down on her statewide mask mandate, suggesting the requirement is not likely to end when the current “Safer at Home” order expires Dec. 11.

The governor repeatedly has extended those orders, and although she has modified them from time to time, she has stuck with masks since July.

“We know masks work. Social distancing works. Personal hygiene works,” she told reporters in Mobile, where she appeared with Mayor Sandy Stimpson to announce a land deal near Brookley Aeroplex. “So we know what’s working. Hopefully, a vaccine will be on the way. I was with conversation yesterday on the phone with Vice President (Mike) Pence about the distribution plans for the vaccine. So, it’s coming. Just be patient, and meanwhile, just wear the bloomin’ mask.”

The governor says she will leave it to hospitals to decide how to handle the current surge and isn’t issuing any blanket order on things like elective surgeries. But she says we all need to do our part to slow the spread.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 3,376 new novel coronavirus cases, a huge spike that the agency attributed to a delay in reporting from Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Still, 1,785 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is the highest number on any single day since the pandemic began.

Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, called the state’s situation with intensive care unit bets “not particularly optimistic.” And she singled out Mobile.

“When you look at Mobile County, for example, our bed availability for ICU beds is minus-four, meaning we don’t have any ICU beds in Mobile County,” she said. “We don’t have a surplus of ICU beds pretty much anywhere in the state, with some exceptions.”

Marrazzo said the state is not yet even seeing the expected post-Thanksgiving surge because of the incubation period. Within the next few weeks, she added, health authorities may have to do something state officials considered but ultimately decided was unnecessary – setting up “pop-up” hospitals.

Ivey indicated she would not issue a blanket order restricting elective surgeries and other steps imposed early the pandemic to conserve space for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ll just have to let the hospitals do the best they can, but we need to slow down this rise of case, and right now, we have a second surge,” she said. “So be vigilant. Everybody needs to wear a mask and social distance.”