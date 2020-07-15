MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Governor Kay Ivey making it mandatory for everyone in the state of Alabama to wear masks in public. If you don't, you could face a fine.

The governor reversing course on this after saying just days ago this kind of ordinance wasn't enforcable. The order takes effect Thursday, July 16th at 5 p.m.

The state added 47 new deaths Wednesday, along with 2,141 new cases, another record for the state. These latest numbers bring the state's totals to 58,225 cases, and 1,183 deaths.

"Folks the numbers just do not lie," said Gov. Ivey.

Now part of Alabama's "Safer at Home Order" the mask mandate extends through July 31st and comes as Alabama sees a surge in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

"I'm calling on everyone in our state to practice personal responsibility and wear a mask," said Gov. Ivey.

"I think the things that are very significant to us -- one a full third of all the cases we've had have been added in the last two weeks. We have added more than 18,000 cases just in the last two weeks alone," said Dr. Scott Harris, AL State Health Officer. "There are about 30 hospitals in the state that have very limited or no ICU capacity at all. And as the governor mentioned only about 12% of our ICU0 beds are available."

Alabama now among 27 states requiring masks in public. Gov. Ivey is hoping the move will keep people safe and lower the numbers -- while also avoiding another economic shutdown.

"Clearly there are some more restrictive actions we could take such as shutting things down... But I don't want to go there unless there's no other options available," said Gov. Ivey.

Mobile now in it's second week of masking up. While the state mandate is similar -- exempting people with certain medical conditions -- it does however require children over 6 years of age to wear a mask in public.

"There is a penalty of $500 and or jail time, but that is not the goal. The goal is to demonstrate the importance and urgency and engaging this important tool that we all have access to and that's a face covering.... but let me just encourage everyone to hang in there folks -- we may not no when, but we will get through this," said Gov. Ivey.

The state has made graphics -- showing the face mask requirements -- and encourage stores and businesses to print and hang them on their windows and doors. Click here to see the mask graphics provided by the state.