BREAKING UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Public Health says a Montgomery County resident is Alabama's first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection.
At a news conference in Montgomery, a state health official said the infected resident recently traveled out of state to a state where the virus is circulating. The resident, who was not otherwise identified, has been in self-isolation since starting to feel ill, the official said.
UNEDITED NEWS RELEASE:
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, upon learning of Alabama’s first confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) case, released the following statement:
“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris: "The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident. We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled."
