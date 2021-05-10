MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday the state is ending participation in federal pandemic unemployment programs on June 19.

The four programs eliminated include Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which provides benefits to the self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation which provides an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted, and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

The governor said she decided to end the programs because businesses in the state are seeing a labor shortage.

“As Alabama’s economy continues its recovery, we are hearing from more and more business owners and employers that it is increasingly difficult to find workers to fill available jobs, even though job openings are abundant,” said Governor Ivey.

The Alabama Career Center System is offering services to help people find new jobs. More information is available at the Alabama Department of Labor's website.