MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation on Monday directing the Board of Pardons and Paroles to resume parole hearings.

Hearings has been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office said virtual parole hearings will "resume in a manner that reduces person-to-person interaction." Gov. Ivey said the board will also hear from crime victims, crime victim representatives, public officials and other interested parties.

The board will also allow views to be presented to them through written or emailed statements, as well as by phone.

“The health, safety and well-being of all Alabamians is paramount during this evolving health pandemic. It is vitally important we keep Alabama’s criminal justice system functioning for the good of public safety,” said Governor Ivey.

“As we continue evaluating our efforts throughout this process, we have worked diligently to ensure efficiency and continuity of critical government services by allowing for virtual meetings. I appreciate the Board of Pardons and Paroles for collaborating with my Office to ensure we continue their important work.”