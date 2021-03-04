MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Eight months and counting -- Alabama has been masking up through the pandemic. Gov. Kay Ivey enforcing the mask mandate effective July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Ivey has extended the mask mandate six times since putting it in place. With the current "Safer at Home" order set to expire this Friday, Governor Ivey is set to give an update Thursday at 11 a.m.

As the vaccine rollout continues to gain speed, hospitalizations are down and the overall numbers are moving in the right direction. Still health experts across the state are hoping Governor Ivey will once again extend the mask mandate.

"It certainly would be helpful in helping to keep the numbers low -- particularly since we have the variant in our doorstep," said Dr. Rendi Murphree, Mobile County Health Department.

As Texas and Mississippi both lift their mask mandate -- some believe they may be jumping the gun..

"If you follow the science -- mask wearing is something that is going to help us get through this pandemic a lot faster and needles in the arms," said one man.

"I've already lost a family member to it. Like I said, I think it's very important we continue to wear masks just until the virus has subsided or we've reached herd immunity. But I think this is very premature and I think anywhere you go you should put a mask on just out of common courtesy and out of compassion for those around you," said Scotty Stimpson, Mobile.

Others say let the order expire.

“I don’t want COVID. But I’m having breathing problems with this, and I’m ready for it to be done," said Lauria Young.