MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today signed Senate Bill 267 banning vaccine passports.
The governor also issued the following comment:
"Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. (Scott) Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction. I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider."
