MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – In an unguarded moment, a frustrated Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey unloaded on people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

It did not go over well with a lot of her constituents.

“That was an unforced error,” said Pete Riehm, founder of the Mobile-based Common Sense Campaign tea party group. “Why did she go there? It sounded to me like she just wasn’t thinking.”

Ivey, talking to television reporters in Birmingham, expressed consternation over Alabama’s worst-in-the-national 33.9 percent vaccination rate.

“Folks are supposed have common sense,” she said. “But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

Both people who have been vaccinated and those who have not took issue with the governor calling out two-thirds of the state’s citizens. Mobile resident Keziah Preston said she thinks the vaccine development was rushed.

“It’s very upsetting to hear her say that,” she said. “Because we’re all unvaccinated, and we’re not bothering nobody. We’re just living life in peace.”

Auburn resident Kim Kimbrough is on the other side of the vaccination divide. But she did not fault others for deciding not to get the shots.

“I don’t blame the unvaccinated people,” she said. “That’s their personal choice whether or not they want to be vaccinated, and some may not be vaccinated for religious reasons or other personal reasons.”

It is beyond dispute that COVID is on the rise again, although nowhere near what it was during the peak of the pandemic. Cases have increased more than six-fold since the beginning of June. Hospitalizations also have spiked, up more than 300 percent since July 3.

Dr. Karen Landers, the state’s assistant health officer, told FOX10 News that almost all of the people who have gotten sick, gone to the hospital and died are people have not gotten the vaccine.

“The governor spoke very strongly of the importance of the vaccine,” she said. “She spoke very, very passionately about persons getting their vaccine, and we would just continue to echo that same message.”

Mobile resident Micah Mermilliod suggested the governor has a point.

“I’m vaccinated,” he said. “I think people should definitely get vaccinated. … I think it’s kind of a shame that we’re kind of last in the nation as far as vaccination numbers right now.”

It does not appear the governor’s remarks are a prelude to any kind of policy change. The governor’s office did not respond to a request to elaborate on her remarks.