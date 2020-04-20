COVID-19 testing was a topic of discussion Monday during a telephone call with Vice President Pence and governors.

Alabama's Gov. Kay Ivey was on that call. Ivey's office released this statement:

The governor had another productive call with the vice president and her fellow governors today. Vice President Pence stressed the need for each state to have adequate testing capacity in order to work on safely reopening the economy. As is the case in states across the country, adequate testing is an issue in Alabama, but Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health have been working diligently from day one to increase testing capacity in Alabama, particularly in our more rural areas. Additionally, a few private labs, as well as UAB have added to the state’s testing capacity. The Ivey Administration continues seeking ways to solve the problem and meet the guidelines laid out for reopening the economy, as it relates to testing capacity. She appreciates that the Trump Administration is supporting states reopening their own economies in a way that works best for each individual state. To regain a fully functioning economy, increasing our testing capacity is a must, and the Ivey Administration, along with our private partners, will continue exhausting all efforts to make this a reality.