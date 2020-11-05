During a news conference from Montgomery Thursday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced she has extended her statewide mask order through Dec. 11 but is lifting some other restrictions.

Ivey was joined at the news conference by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey announced her 19th supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement kept in place to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the order, individuals are required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This amended order extends until Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.

Ivey said she extended the mask requirement because, "We are all capable of contracting this virus."

Ivey further announced she is rolling back occupancy restrictions for restaurants and other businesses, such as entertainment venues.

WHAT’S NEW

OCCUPANCY RATES

Emergency occupancy rates will be removed for retailers, gyms and ﬁtness centers, and entertainment venues

USE OF PARTITIONS

An exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses—including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and restaurants — if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier

WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME

MASKS IN SCHOOLS

Masks required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above

MASKS

Masks required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions

ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS)

May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES

Allowed subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES

May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

SUMMER CAMP

May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

INDIVIDUALS

Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices

EMPLOYERS

Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines

RETAIL STORES

Subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules

MEDICAL PROCEDURES

Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Ofﬁcer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities

HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES

Subject to restrictions, patients and residents will be allowed visits from one caregiver or one visitor at a time

SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS

Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery

NON-WORK GATHERINGS

Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household

RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES

May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines

ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS)

Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines

BEACHES

Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.