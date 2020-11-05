During a news conference from Montgomery Thursday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced she has extended her statewide mask order through Dec. 11 but is lifting some other restrictions.
Ivey was joined at the news conference by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Ivey announced her 19th supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement kept in place to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
According to the order, individuals are required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This amended order extends until Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.
Ivey said she extended the mask requirement because, "We are all capable of contracting this virus."
Ivey further announced she is rolling back occupancy restrictions for restaurants and other businesses, such as entertainment venues.
WHAT’S NEW
OCCUPANCY RATES
Emergency occupancy rates will be removed for retailers, gyms and ﬁtness centers, and entertainment venues
USE OF PARTITIONS
An exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses—including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and restaurants — if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier
WHAT’S STAYING THE SAME
MASKS IN SCHOOLS
Masks required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above
MASKS
Masks required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES (SUCH AS ARCADES, THEATERS, BOWLING ALLEYS)
May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES
Allowed subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
CHILD DAY CARE FACILITIES
May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
SUMMER CAMP
May open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
INDIVIDUALS
Encouraged to stay home and follow good sanitation practices
EMPLOYERS
Businesses may open subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines
RETAIL STORES
Subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules
MEDICAL PROCEDURES
Allowed unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Ofﬁcer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19; providers must follow COVID-19-related rules and guidance from state regulatory boards or public health authorities
HOSPITALS AND NURSING HOMES
Subject to restrictions, patients and residents will be allowed visits from one caregiver or one visitor at a time
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTERS
Regular programming still suspended except meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery
NON-WORK GATHERINGS
Still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household
RESTAURANTS, BARS AND BREWERIES
May open with limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines
ATHLETIC FACILITIES (SUCH AS FITNESS CENTERS AND COMMERCIAL GYMS)
Athletic facilities may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
CLOSE-CONTACT SERVICE PROVIDERS
Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines
BEACHES
Open with no limit on gatherings. Must maintain 6 feet of separation.
