MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. It will be carried live here and on air by FOX10 News.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday will hold a joint press confer…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It’s less than a month away from kids going back to school. As time t…
We continue to receive COVID-19 questions, not only about keeping the virus away from loved …
The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way…
Disturbing news on the number of deaths in Mobile County and Alabama from state health offic…
The president of the Alabama Hospital Association says he thinks we're setting ourselves up …
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama recorded its highest one-day death count from the new corona…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida recorded 132 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, a one-day reco…
Best Buy said Tuesday that it will require all shoppers coming into its stores to wear face masks.
Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus after de…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.