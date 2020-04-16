MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the nation remains paralyzed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic -- President Trump is laying out the framework for his three-phased plan to get America back open and restart the economy.

"Our team of experts now agree we can begin the next front in our war, which we are calling opening up America Again. And that's what we are doing, we're opening up the country," said President Trump.

The president is telling governors they'll call the shots in their own states and set the pace to reopen. New guidelines aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission while holding back in hard hit areas. Strict social distancing will remain in place during the first two phases.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office releasing a statement -- it reads in part:

"She also appreciates the president supporting Alabama making decisions that are in the best interest of Alabamians, specifically as it relates to their personal and economic health. She will continue making these decisions, while carefully weighing both aspects of this situation."

But Ivey won't do it alone. She's solicited the help of Alabama's seven Congressional members -- including Congressman Bradley Byrne, who expects it to be a gradual reopening with the realistic expectation some time in May.

"A lot of people view this as a light switch - you turn it off, you turn it on. Really you should think of it more like a dimmer switch. We are going to have to gradually turn our economy back on -- by reducing the restrictions we have had on people being able to be together," said Byrne, (R) Alabama.

Byrne says while grateful for the stimulus SBA loans -- most businesses would rather not apply -- but instead be open to start making money. Bryne things getting people back to work is doable -- but at the same time the state needs to be prepared for another spike in cases.

"The problem is we know when we do that we are running the risk that because of the contact people will have that we will have some increase and spread of the disease. And we've got to have something in place when that happens to be able to respond to the spot location where it is occurring," said Byrne.

Don't expect large venues to be open right away. In the event of a spike in cases -- the White House can step in and place responsibility elsewhere. Working with the governors -- the federal government will be monitoring the situation state by state.