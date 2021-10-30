MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – Gov. Kay Ivey joined lawsuit fighting the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandates.

“I have joined a lawsuit to fight back against the outrageous, overreaching Biden vaccine mandates," Ivey said in a statement issued Saturday.

"From the moment the White House tried to force this vaccine on to Americans, I have said that Alabama is standing strong against it and that the best way to stop this is to go to the courts. I am proud to take this important step and join Georgia and other states to pursue the most effective legal path to stop this vaccine mandate dead in its tracks. Alabamians are overwhelmingly against these egregious, overreaching federal mandates, and I stand firmly with them," she said.

Documents filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia lists Alabama along with Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia as plaintiffs seeking “to stop this unprecedented and unconstitutional use of power by the federal government, and to end the nationwide confusion and disruption that the mandate has caused,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs include the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Prior to joining the lawsuit, Ivey on Monday issued an executive order directing state executive branch agencies to cooperate with the Alabama attorney general's office as it challenges the federal COVID mandates.