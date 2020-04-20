MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is asking lawmakers in Washington to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of funding last week.

The Small Business Administration said Thursday that it reached the $349 billion lending limit for the program, after approving nearly 1.7 million loans.

Small business owners who did not receive loans are now looking for the government to approve more money for the program.

Gov. Ivey wrote in a statement, “In Alabama, small businesses are the backbone of our economy. COVID-19 has had unavoidable, devastating consequences on our small businesses, but what is also unavoidable is Congress’ duty to protect this important sector of our American economy."

The governor said about 28,000 loans have been approved for Alabama businesses, totaling about $4.9 billion.

Republicans are accusing Democrats of blocking an aid package to replenish the program. Democratic leaders in Congress said they want more funding for hospitals and virus testing, along with funding for state and local governments whose revenues have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ivey wrote, "I join President Trump, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and small businesses across Alabama and around the country desperately in need of this assistance in urging Democrats to immediately replenish the Paycheck Protection Program. I look forward to Congress taking action this week. Alabama small businesses, I stand with you. We will get through this together.”

The Trump administration and Congress indicated they an agreement was close, and the Senate could vote on Tuesday with the House meeting Wednesday to approve the measure.