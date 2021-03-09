MONTGOMERY, Ala. --According to the Office of Governor Ivey, as part of Governor Ivey’s activation of the Alabama National Guard to support the state’s COVID-19 response, guardsmen will deploy to rural Alabama to administer the vaccine.

The ALNG’s mobile vaccination sites will be set up in at least 24 counties.

Beginning March 23, the mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties.

The ALNG and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be working closely with local EMAs to determine the sites and logistics. The Governor’s Office will provide that information once determined.

The ALNG is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccinations per site, per day (M-TH), for a total of 8,000 doses a week.

The ADPH, county health departments and local law enforcement will also provide support.

The ALNG will have the ability to send two teams of 55 persons each.

“As we continue ramping up our vaccine distribution efforts, the guardsmen will play a critical role in reaching folks in rural areas of Alabama. We want to use every tool in our toolkit so that we can get COVID-19 behind us once and for all.

The Guard and Public Health will be working closely with county emergency management officials to determine the sites, and we will be sharing that information once it is finalized. Please take advantage of this resource if you are able, but I continue urging patience as we continue working to get our hands on more supplies from the federal government.

Folks, we can have hope, because, finally, we can see the end of COVID-19.” Governor Kay Ivey states.