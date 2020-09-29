MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday applauded President Trump, Vice President Pence and the Administration for supplying Alabama with over 1 million Abbott Laboratories BinaxNow, rapid COVID-19 tests.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will be receiving these shipments in phases during the next few months. The initial shipment will be approximately 96,000 tests.
Governor Ivey issued the following statement thanking the Trump Administration:
“Before we knew much about this novel virus and before we had our first confirmed case in Alabama, President Trump and his Administration have been diligent in providing any additional resources that we needed in our state. These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work,” Governor Ivey said.
“As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- South Alabama's football game against Troy has been postponed, USA an…
Thanksgiving is usually the first big holiday where families come together, but the pandemic…
Governor Ivey applauds Trump Administration for supplying Alabama with over 1 Million rapid COVID-19 tests
MONTGOMERY, Ala. --Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday applauded President Trump, Vice President Pe…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 7.3 million with more tha…
Coronavirus has killed 1 million people worldwide. Experts fear the toll may double before a vaccine is ready
More than 1 million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, marking another milesto…
President Donald Trump formally announced a plan on Monday to disperse the 150 million rapid…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey should extend the statewide rule requiring face masks …
Numerous scientists have studied how the 1918 flu spread to become the deadliest pandemic in…
Since the beginning of 2020, when we first started hearing about a new coronavirus, eventual…
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.