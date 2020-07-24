MONTGOMERY, Ala. --In a video on Twitter, Governor Kay Ivey gives words of encouragement as one week passes after the state wide mask mandate.
She encourages Alabamians to "hang in there" and continue to wear masks.
She states Alabama needs two full weeks to change the state's COVID-19 numbers.
