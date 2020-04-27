MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The countdown is on to a major announcement expected out of Montgomery Tuesday.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to decide what to do with the stay-at-home order. She could extend it like other states or let it expire.

Some people say it is a tough call.

“It’s really hard to say what to do,” said Emily Kent. “I’m glad I’m not in the position where I’m deciding.”

Governor Ivey will announce her choice Tuesday at 11 a.m.

In the past, she said it is not her choice, instead she is following recommendations from her health experts.

“It’s kind of a lose-lose situation,” Kent said. “You want to put people back in their jobs and get people working again and reopen businesses and stuff, but also you don’t want to see a rise in cases.”

“Just want to be cautious and don’t want to catch nothing right now,” said Lois Myles, who is for staying closed. “We need to go a little longer, about three weeks.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the City of Mobile has a plan should reopening happen. Last week Stimpson said he expects some businesses to be open on Friday.

“When the governor makes her response tomorrow afternoon then we will be able to follow up with that by saying what is Mobile’s response to how she’s opened the gate for us,” he said.

For the last several weeks the message has been you are safer at home, but come on Tuesday that could be changing.

“I personally DJ at bars in Tuscaloosa and I can’t do that currently because they’re all closed,” said Garrison Gilbert. “So part of me wants them to be opened back up so I can continue bringing in revenue, but at the same time you don’t want the cases to increase.”

Mayor Stimpson says his plan will be released once they hear what Governor Ivey has to stay about reopening.