Governor Ron DeSantis press conference regarding COVID-19 at Tampa General.
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- According to WBRC in Birmingham, Gov. Kay Ivey will be on a conference c…
MOBILE, Ala. – Infirmary Health is now the first healthcare system in the region to begin ha…
The Small Business Administration began accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications Monday.
Governor Ron DeSantis press conference regarding COVID-19 at Tampa General.
Hospitals in New York are giving Covid-19 patients heartburn medicine to see if it helps fig…
A viral video reportedly shows dozens of people at a crowded house party in Chicago amid Ill…
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Local doctors warn it could be too early to rely on antibody testing f…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 986,000 with more than 55…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Lieutenant Governor William Ainsworth is pushing hard to “re-open” Alabama.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.