GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers of the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival announced that this year's festival has been canceled.

Festival officials posted the following to social media:

"Everybody is aware of the unprecedented times that we are in with the Novel Coronavirus. After consulting with the Mobile County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Attorney General of Alabama's office, and with their guidance, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Grand Bay Lodge #73 and the Martha Rebekah Lodge #29 reluctantly decided to cancel this year's 47th Annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival that was scheduled for July 3-4, 2020 and the Queens Pageant that was scheduled for June 6, 2020. We were hoping that by now, things would be different. They are not. Hopefully by next year this terrible virus will be just a bad memory and we will be able to hold the 47th Grand Bay Watermelon Festival July 2-3, 2021 (since July 4th will be on Sunday next year). We regret that we have to do this but there is no way that all of our volunteers and patrons could be wearing masks in 95+ degree weather, insure that people stay 6 feet apart, etc. And there's no way to hold a 'drive through' Festival. The Governor's current order goes through July 3rd, and she reserved the right to put tighter restrictions back in place should the numbers of COVID-19 go up. So there's just no way that we can do it this year. In the mean time, please visit Sessions Farm Market at 8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd. S., Grand Bay, Alabama, or their Fruit Stand on Hwy. 90, and purchase those delicious Grand Bay watermelons that they have so generously donated to us the past couple of years for the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival. We will be praying for our Country and our Community. Please stay safe and plan to come see us next year on July 2nd for our vendors and rides, and again on July 3rd for some delicious, ice cold, sliced watermelon. May God bless you and our Country!"