MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A grassroots Facebook group called Reopen Alabama is growing. Just a few days after launching it has more than 5,000 members.

“The quicker we get more people working the better,” said Daniel Bearden, one of the groups creators.

Bearden is happy there is finally a plan to guide states, but hopes reopening happens quicker.

“I do think we need to be careful and we can open it safely gradually,” he said. “I’d like a little quicker timeline then the president posted.”

In Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been asking local businesses for days to work on a plan to reopen, if and when they are given the green light.

“We continue to say there’s two things involved in this,” he said. “It’s saving lives, but also protecting livelihoods. Well as each day goes by somebody doesn’t have a paycheck.”

Part of President Donald Trump’s guidelines says state’s with declining infections and strong testing could begin reopening in phases.

Mayor Stimpson says he can see that working, but he says he wants a few more days to decide whether Mobile is ready.

“I know we have strong testing because if you take the antibody test we’re doing more antibody test then anybody I know of,” he said.

At the end of the day, as much as community members may want everything reopened, the President says it will come down to Governor Kay Ivey to make that decision.