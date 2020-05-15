MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Your wallet could be hit hard if you are going grocery shopping or out to eat.

The prices you pay at grocery stores are on the rise and some restaurants are passing that on to customers too.

The owner of Big Time Diner in West Mobile said beef prices have soared more than double for him in the last few weeks.

“You can absorb some cost, but you can’t absorb that kind of cost,” said Robert Momberger owner of Big Time Diner.

The rapid rise in the price of beef was sticker shock for Momberger which prompted a sign on their cash register about the change in some prices.

“The cost of a hamburger or whatever is all of a sudden more than doubled and we’re just trying to let them know we’re doing this only because what’s happened to us and every other restaurant,” he said.

It’s not just an issue at restaurants, but also grocery stores.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery store prices are up 2.6% from March to April.

“The meat production in this country is only about 40% of what it was before all of these closures, so that's going to have an effect on supply,” said Phil Lempert, a grocery journalist.

Back at the Big Time Diner, the only option raise prices or stop serving the item.

“I’m hoping that the prices won’t continue to rise,” Momberger said. “We know that there was a two-week shutdown. Supposedly they’re starting to process again, maybe not full capacity, but hopefully the pricing will level out, I’m hoping that it will drop.”

Big Time Diner is not the only restaurant doing this.

Some others are also passing the price increase on to customers.