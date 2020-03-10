A church group from the Alabama Gulf Coast that had been quarantined in a Palestine hotel over coronavirus concerns reports its members have returned to the United States.
The group includes some pastors, staff and their families from 3 Circle Church.
The following message was posted Tuesday morning on the 3 Circle Church Facebook page:
Holy Land Team UPDATE: 3/10/2020, 7:50A CST
Our team is so grateful to be back in the United States, and wants to thank you for your concern and prayers. We also want to be intentional to communicate next steps.
Continuing the precautionary measures begun in Palestine, Pastor Chris and team have chosen to complete a medically-supervised quarantine. None of the team will participate in any church activities this coming Sunday. They will be released from quarantine only under direct medical supervision.
This decision comes after all thirteen team members tested negative for COVID-19, late into their quarantine period - a clean bill of health, certified by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.
We uphold the highest concern, not just for ourselves, but for the health and morale of our communities. Thank you for your tremendous support during this time.
