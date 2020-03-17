Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses and public areas are closing their doors to the public across the Gulf Coast.
Here is a list of the many closures in our area:
Mobile County Closures
Mobile
Mobile Parks and Recreation: The City of Mobile closed all Senior and Community Centers and canceled all events through April 6. The schedule will be reassessed at that time.
Public Events: All permitted public events have been postponed through April 6.
Courts: The Alabama Supreme Court entered an administrative order suspending all in person proceedings in all state and local courts beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 through April 16, 2020 with limited exceptions applicable to Mobile Municipal Court. Those limited exceptions involve bond related matters, arraignments, and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals only.
Mobile Public Library: All Mobile Public Library locations will close until April 6. The 2020 Mobile Literary Festival scheduled for March 21 at the Ben May Main Library has been canceled.
Mobile Cruise Terminal: Carnival Cruise Line has temporarily paused their cruises, effective through April 9. The Carnival Fantasy returned to the Port of Mobile on Monday, and will not sail again until April 10.
Museums: The Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile History Museum, GulfQuest Maritime Museum, Mobile Botanical Gardens and the Exploreum will be closed until April 6.
For more information on City of Mobile closures click here.
Prichard
Public Library: The library will be closed as of Tuesday, March 17. All activities sponsored by the library will be suspended also. These actions will remain in effect until the national & state “state of emergency” has been lifted.
Senior Center: The senior center will be closed as of Tuesday, March 17. All activities sponsored by the senior center will be suspended also. These actions will remain in effect until the national & state “state of emergency” has been lifted.
For more information about closures in the City of Prichard click here.
Saraland
Saraland Animal Shelter: Will be closed to the public beginning March 18 through March 31. All adoptions and visitations are suspended during this time.
Saraland Recreation Center: Closed and all events have been cancelled until "situation improves."
Saraland Civic Center: Closed and all events have been cancelled until "situation improves."
Senior Center: Will be closed to all group activities.
Court Department: Is suspending all court sessions and hearings for the next month. Staff will be available preferably by phone or at the court facility for any questions on court issues, payments or rescheduling appearances.
For more information on closures in Saraland click here.
Baldwin County Closures
Bay Minette
The City of Bay Minette is closing public buildings effective immediately.
This includes Bay Minette City Hall, Bay Minette Public Library, Bay Minette Area Senior Center, Bay Minette Recreation Department, Strike City Lanes, Carol Hodgson Arena, Holly Hills Municipal Golf Course, Bay Minette Municipal Court, and Magistrate, Bay Minette Public Parks restrooms, Bay Minette Police and Bay Minette Fire departments.
We’re told city services will continue as normal until further notice.
For the latest information, click here.
Daphne
Public Library: Will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, but will continue to provide limited services from afar.
Senior fitness center: Will be closed starting on March 19, as well as suspending dine-in services for SAIL site and transitioning to curbside service.
For the latest updates, click here.
Fairhope
All public buildings are closed to the public effective immediately.
The city has also canceled all municipal court sessions through May 5.
For the latest updates, click here.
Foley
Graham Creek Nature Preserve Interpretive Center: Will be closed until further notice, with youth sports leagues and city council created boards not meeting until further notice.
The city has also closed the Foley Kids Park, Foley Public Library, Senior Center, Welcome Center, Railroad Museum, Model Train Exhibit, and Holmes Medical Museum.
For the latest updates, click here.
Gulf Shores
Effective Wednesday, March 18, the following city facilities will be closed to public access until Monday, April 6: Activity Center, City Store, Cultural Center, David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, George C. Meyer Tennis Center, Gulf Shores Library and Gulf Shores Museum. All Gulf Shores city offices will be restricted to limited public access until Monday, April 6.
For more information, click here.
Orange Beach
The Orange Beach Finance Department lobby: Has been closed to the public until further notice, but are still operating their drive-thru as normal.
For more updates, click here.
Spanish Fort
Senior Center: Will be closed til further notice.
For more information, click here.
