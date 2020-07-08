The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival for this year has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The following message was sent via Twitter by @GCHABalloonFest:
After careful consideration, & in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported, the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 2020 Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival. Visit http://gulfcoastballoonfestival.com for the most current information.
