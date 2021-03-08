MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal health officials say fully vaccinated people do not have to follow all of the recommendations in place for everyone else, but some folks said Monday they are not ready to rip off the masks.

Even if they have had both of their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The long-awaited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts some of the rules public health officials have wanted Americans to follow during the pandemic. Here is some of the new advice:

Masks: Fully vaccinated people do not need them in a private home and in small groups, as long as there are no high-risk people present.

Quarantining : Vaccinated people do not have to quarantine or get tested if they have been exposed to the virus as long as they don't have symptoms.

: Vaccinated people do not have to quarantine or get tested if they have been exposed to the virus as long as they don’t have symptoms. In public: Vaccinated people should continue to wear mask and keep their distance from others in public settings.

Vaccinated people should continue to wear mask and keep their distance from others in public settings. Groups: Vaccinated people should still avoid large or medium-sized gatherings.

The guidelines are advisory and will have no binding effect on the states. In Alabama, for instance, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office confirmed the amended Safer at Home order remains in effect until April 9. That means, the rules on masks won’t change until then, even for vaccinated people.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said during a briefing Monday that “fully vaccinated” means someone has gotten the second shot and at least 14 days have passed. She said the new CDC guidelines are a preview of the return to normalcy everyone wants.

“That is good news, particularly if you have, let’s say, a co-worker, and you’re both fully vaccinated,” she said. “If you are indoors, then you don’t have to wear a mask or stay six feet apart.”

Health officials are confident that the currently approved vaccines are safe and effective at preventing people from getting sick. But no one is sure to what extent vaccinated people may still be able to pass the virus on to people who have not been vaccinated.

It is that uncertainty that had many taking a cautious approach Monday. Wendy Hand and Claudine Klein, who were visiting downtown Mobile from Pensacola, said they have been fully vaccinated and are beginning to get out more. But both added that they will continue to wear masks indoor in public.

“Well, I think the masks are still necessary even if you are fully vaccinated,” Hand said. “That’s what I read this morning. If you’re out an about, inside someplace. But if you’re with people who have already been vaccinated, in your home, you’re perfectly fine.”

Added Klein: “I feel the same way. You know, in groups, if we’re all vaccinated, fine. If not, always have your mask on.”

Carol Porter, who lives in Cathedral Place Apartments in downtown Mobile, said she has had both of her COVID-19 vaccine shots. But she added she has no immediate plans to put away her mask.

“I think it’s a personal choice,” she said. “I personally am going to wear mine until they, you know, say that I can take it off. I’m going to be as cautious as I can. And I think that’s everybody should do.”

Jacoria Anderson said she does the trust the vaccine. All the more reason to stick with masks, she said.

“I think they should still keep their masks on, ’cause hey, you know what? You can still catch the corona,” she said. “I think they should still keep their masks on.”