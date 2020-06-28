GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores said its city hall is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said it wants to reduce the risk of spreading the cirus to the public and other employees.

Gulf Shores released the following instructions for anyone needing access to city services:

Any person or business needing to apply for a business license, remit taxes, or conduct other City business may do so online by visiting https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/619/Online-Services. Resident Hurricane/Re-Entry Passes are still being issued at the City Store located at 1821 AL-59 on the corner of Highway 59 and Clubhouse Drive. Other City services/buildings such as the Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Gulf Shores Public Library, Municipal Court, Planning and Zoning office, Building Department, and Mayor’s office are open but with limited access and face masks recommended.

Gulf Shores did not say when the city hall building will reopen.