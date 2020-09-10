Gulf Shores City Schools installs plexiglass in classrooms

Gulf Shores City Schools are back in session online and in person.
With COVID concerns, in traditional classrooms they are taking extra precautions, installing plexiglass in more than 50 classrooms in the elementary and middle schools.
School officials say they ordered the plexiglass before returning to school, but due to high demand they just now were able to begin installing them.
This $60,000 investment makes a big difference as younger children break up into small groups.
“Kids below second grade don’t have to wear a mask, its really not even possible, so its really helpful there, but even in the upper grades, its really hard for a kid to keep a mask on all day, so its just an extra level of precaution that we think will help,” said GSCS Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin.
Gulf Shores City Schools says they are not seeing high numbers of COVID at their schools, thanks to safety precautions like the plexiglass, outdoor classrooms, and a reminder text to parents daily before classes start to check kids for symptoms before leaving their homes.
