Governor Kay Ivy’s announcement Tuesday, June 30, 2020 to extend the state’s “Safer at Home” order comes as Alabama beaches prepare for one of the biggest weekends of the year. Gulf Shores officials said they’re happy businesses and beaches will remain open but have some real concerns about managing the crowds.

“We certainly don’t want to be the epicenter to spreading all back around to Alabama or wherever our visitors are coming from,” said Gulf Shores mayor, Robert Craft.

Craft has some real concerns over managing crowds as the 4th of July approaches. There was plenty of room for folks to spread out on the beach Tuesday but that won’t be the case as more than 100,000 converge on the gulf this weekend.

“It’s a real challenge and a real concern and my message to the locals is, unless you have to get in the middle of that, if you’re worried about your health and unless you have to get in the middle of that, I would say don’t,” said Craft.

Alabama’s Safer at Home order continues to be a delicate balancing act for tourist destinations like Gulf Shores. Local businesses count on visitors to survive. Had Governor Ivy decided to close things back up, Craft says it would have been very difficult to take care of guests who are already in town.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris announced Tuesday that of Alabama’s 33,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, nearly a third of those came in the last 14 days. It’s an alarming statistic. Craft said he’s personally seen lack of personal responsibility and care by visitors and to a certain extent, residents as well. Beach-goers said they’ve seen reason for that concern.

“Pretty much, everybody down here…they aint worried about it best as I can tell,” Roy West said.

“I haven’t seen very many of the older people out,” added Stephen Linteau. “I’ve seen a lot of people who are in the…the people who feel like they’re safe…mid-forties and younger, who are out because they don’t feel as if they’re as contagious as other people are.”

Dr. Harris said the majority of new cases are in that younger age category which have surfaced after restrictions were relaxed going into Memorial Day weekend at the end of May. The city will have extra patrols and a drone to monitor social distancing on the beach.