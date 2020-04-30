GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Crafts talks with FOX10 News anchor Byron Day as the city readies for beaches to reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft talks about city's plans for reopening of beaches
