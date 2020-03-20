Gulf Shores City Schools is providing free “Grab and Go” to all Gulf Shores City Schools' students and any child under the age of 18.
School site pick up is at Gulf Shores High School, 11:00 - 12:00 (Monday - Friday) Neighborhood sites will begin Monday, March 23 (Monday-Friday).
The locations and time frame for neighborhood pick-up are:
• St. Andrews by the Sea (Ft. Morgan Road) - 11:30 am - 11:50 am
• Bodenhamer Recreation Center - 11:30 am - 11:50 am
• Pelican Place, Craft Farms (West side of Cobb Theater) - 11:30 am - 11:50 am
• SportsPlex (County Road 6) - 11:30 am - 11:50 am
Gulf Shores City Schools is also provided internet hotspots for any Gulf Shores City Schools student who needs home internet access. Devices are available at the Central Office, 300 East 16th Ave. Please call or email to arrange pick-up
If you have any questions please contact:
Lunch Program: Tanya Hill (thill@gsboe.org) or call our Central Office (251) 968-9873. Internet Access: Joey Drews (jdrews@gsboe.org) or call our Central Office (251-968-9873.
